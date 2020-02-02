The Scotland Yard protection officers looking after Harry and Meghan have reportedly said they're being treated like "skivvies" and forced to do "menial tasks" like getting the groceries and going on coffee runs for the ex-royal couple.

Security staff have also been seen buying food from one of Meghan's favourite organic delicatessens and picking up coffees from Tim Hortons - Canada's answer to Starbucks, writes the Daily Mail UK.

A team of 15 security staff was flown to Canada to guard the couple and 9-month-old Archie at their secluded hideaway.

It's estimated that the Sussexes' yearly security bill costs Canadian and UK taxpayers £3million (about $6 million NZD) and £6million ($12 million NZD), with staff working around the clock,

A security source told The Sun that while the guards were "happy" to be doing the job, there was a "feeling" that they were being asked to carry out everyday tasks like picking up the groceries.

"They are close protection officers - and should be sticking solely to close protection rather than running errands.

"It is dangerous for one thing, because if something were to happen it would not be good if one of them was away running an errand or picking up coffee."

Another local source also told The Sun that the guards would stand out, as they were burly British men with a fleet of cars - "not hard to spot them in an isolated place like this."

MailOnline has previously been told that both British and Canadian security officers were on duty at the mansion.

The Sussexes expressed their desire to be financially independent when they withdrew from their royal duties last month.

Both Buckingham Palace and the Metropolitan Police would not comment on security matters.