A family in the US are set to sue after their daughter was expelled from a Christian school for being photographed with a rainbow birthday cake while wearing a rainbow sweater.

Kayla Kenney, was pictured on her15th birthday blowing out a candle on the cake, which her mother stated has nothing to do with sexual orientation, and that her daughter was in fact straight.

However, Whitefield Academy in Louisville, Kentucky decided to expel the student over her perceived sexuality.

Her parents claim in the lawsuit, that the school invaded their daughter's privacy, inflicted emotional distress on their family and defamed her.

The post was shared on Facebook. Photo / Facebook

The suit stated: "Essentially, the school expelled Ms Kenney because they believed that Ms Kenney was gay. As such, in Whitefield's view, it would be difficult to 'achieve the goal of (Ms Kenney) becoming Christ-like'."

"In so doing, Whitefield invaded Ms Kenney's privacy, defamed Ms Kenney, breached its contract with Ms Kenney's parents Kimberly Alford and Mike Kenney, and inflicted serious emotional distress on Ms Kenney."

"The receipt for the cake purchased, for her birthday, validates that it was requested to be a floral assortment of different colours. Nothing specific was requested and no statement was made to imply anything other than colourful," Ms Alford previously shared with Fox news.

The school, however, have denied the allegations and insist that Kenney committed several student code of conduct violations over the past few years and that it wasn't solely just the social media post.

"In the fall, we met with the student to give her a final chance to begin to adhere to our code of conduct. Unfortunately, she did not live up to the agreement, and therefore, has been expelled," the statement to Fox News read.

"Whitefield Academy is a Christian-based school with a 43-year history of educating students in a learning environment informed by our shared Christian values. All parents who enrol their children in our private school know upfront that we ask the students to adhere to a lifestyle informed by our Christian beliefs."

The school, however, would not state what these previous violations were and if they occurred at school or outside of school.