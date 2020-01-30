Two Australian influencers have hit back after being accused of trying to get freebies for their upcoming baby.

Mitch Orval and Chloe Szep are Australian YouTubers who have close to a million followers across Instagram and YouTube.

The couple announced they were pregnant earlier this month after having a miscarriage last year.

In a post in yesterday's Social Diary — a widely circulated email newsletter for events and social media influencer news — Orval and Szep's manager shared that the couple were "excited to announce they are expecting a baby in August".

The couple said they wanted to hear from brands who 'are interested in gifting them' products for their baby. Photo / Instagram

"Please reach out if you represent any baby-related brands or products and are interested in gifting them to Chloe and Mitch," the post read.

The freebies call-out was picked up and posted to a now-private Instagram account with the comment "Yuck. Call me old. But Yuck", before being subsequently reposted by The Australian's food critic John Lethlean.

Lethlean has previously called out celebrities and influencers for asking restaurants and cafes for free meals in exchange for social media posts using his #couscousforcomment hashtag.

"Hello. I'm nobody and I figure, if I can get something for free, why not? My reputation for integrity ain't worth a pinch of poo anyway," Lethlean wrote.

Lethlean's post calling out the YouTube stars. Photo / Instagram

Orval has since hit back at the original post, taking to his Instagram story to call it "online bullying".

Orval hit back on Instagram over the criticism. Photo / Instagram

"To publicly humiliate someone when your (sic) in the industry you are in is a disgrace, it's online bullying and so unprofessional! I hope you sleep better at night," he wrote.

News.com.au has contacted Orval and Szep's representative for comment.