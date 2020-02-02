Ever wondered where the world's leading chefs eat when they travel? We have, so we asked them: what was the best meal you had in 2019? Explore the tasty travel secrets of Wolfgang Puck, Nieves Barragan, and more.

Atomix, New York

Chef Junghyun Park serves contemporary dishes inspired by Korean cuisine at this small restaurant in Murray Hill, where tasting menus are served at a counter."It was my best meal of the year by far," says Floyd Cardoz of Bombay Canteen, in Mumbai. (Cardoz previously opened Tabla and North End Grill in New York.) "The staff were very hospitable and gracious," he says. "The food was amazing, well prepared using Korean techniques and seasoning. The plates were perfectly designed and help tell the story."

Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Tarrytown, New York

Chef Dan Barber's farm-to-table restaurant in Pocantico Hills is the pick of Layo Paskin, once a superstar DJ and now owner of Palomar in London. A lengthy tasting menu costing $278 is served. "I sat down for lunch at 1 p.m. and got up at 8 p.m., 26 courses later." he says. "It was my best meal by far in 2019. It's almost impossible to choose a best dish but let's go for : Tree Fermented Apple, Diver Scallop and Black Walnut, Stone Barns Mache."

Blue Hill offers a lengthy tasting menu that will take you hours to fully appreciate. Photo / Supplied

Clove Club, London

Chef Isaac McHale's contemporary restaurant in Shoreditch is the pick of Ashley Palmer-Watts, executive chef at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in London. "It was beautifully executed cooking with a great respect for the ingredients," he says. "A couple of the many standout dishes were the Cornish lobster, scallops with potato and truffle; and also the hare royale. Delicious!"

Corte Comedor, Buenos Aires

Chef Wolfgang Puck of Spago in Beverly Hills picks this barbecue restaurant. "I had the grilled sweetbread and I loved it so much that I went back to the kitchen,talked to the chef-owner, Santiago Garat, and asked for another plate, though I had gout at the time. It was worth having another attack, my best dish of 2019."

This contemporary restaurant was opened in 2014. Photo / Instagram

Disfrutar, Barcelona

This contemporary restaurant was opened in 2014 by three friends who had worked together at El Bulli, five times winner of the title of World's Best

Restaurant. It boasts a constantly evolving tasting menu and served the best meal of 2019 for Virgilio Martinez of Central, in Lima. "Wow! Wow!" he says. "I love it when this technical approach and perfect execution, hospitality, meaning all go together."

Frantzén, Stockholm

This contemporary restaurant in Stockholm is the pick of two great chefs. Elena Arzak, of Arzak in San Sebastián says: "Great creativity, respect for the product. Björn Frantzén makes you really dream." Mark Birchall, whose Moor Hall in northern England holds the title of top U.K. restaurant, says: "Every single dish was exquisite but particularly memorable was an amazing fish course; Alfonsino from Norway, sea urchin XO, yuzu kosho beurre blanc with sea-buckthorn oil."

Björn Frantzén preparing Satio Tempesta at Restaurant Frantzén. Photo / Leisa Tyler, Getty Images

Güeyu Mar, Asturias, Spain

"I love this place," says Nieves Barragan of Sabor in London. "It's in the middle of nowhere, really relaxing and laid-back right in front of the beach, so all of the seafood and catch of the day is extremely fresh. The standout dish was tuna belly cooked over coals and served with warm egg yolk and fresh peas. It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it."MIL Centro, Maras, PeruThis restaurant north of Cusco served the best meal for Kyle Connaughton of the three-Michelin-star SingleThread in Healdsburg, California. "It's the restaurant project of Virgilo Martinez at the Moray archaeological site," he says. "An amazing meal and an inspiring project. Every bit of food was perfect and delicious. It also had purpose and the hospitality was so warm and genuine."

Noma, Copenhagen

Chef Rene Redzepi's pioneering restaurant divides the year with seasonal menus and it was the Game & Forest menu that particularly inspired chef Ana Ros of Hiša Franko in Kobarid, Slovenia. It features such as reindeer heart tartar and sorrel, with egg-yolk sauce and ants. "The food was really amazing," she says. "I couldn't believe how light it was, yet so faithful and tasteful."

Sabor, London

Spanish chef Nieves Barragan has developed a following in London for her authentic and unfussy cooking, showcasing great produce. "I eat there a lot," says Chris Galvin of Galvin La Chapelle in London. "I love the variety of specials while there are always the seasonal classics, the staff, deep flavors and deliciousness, coupled with the drinks and buzz always make me feel happy to be alive."

Spanish chef Nieves Barragan offers up authentic cuisine in her London restaurant. Photo / Instagram

Lo Scoglio da Tommaso, Massa Lubrense, Italy

This restaurant on the Amalfi coast traces its history to 1958, serving local cuisine using ingredients from the sea or the family farm. It is a favorite of Francesco Mazzei, of Sartoria in London. "It's so authentic," he says. "The mum and dad are in the garden, the sister's on the floor and the brother's in the kitchen. Their most famous dish is Spaghetti alla Nerano, with basil, zucchini andProvolone cheese. That dish alone is worth the flight."

SingleThread, Healdsburg, California

The restaurant at SingleThread Farms served the best meals of the year to another two great chefs. Daniel Boulud, of Daniel in New York, says: "the most genuine experience in food setting and service, inspired by nature with the best expression of a Japanese ryokan in Sonoma." Clare Smyth, of Core by Clare Smyth in London, says: "It was amazing, but also incredible weather sitting on the rooftop having a drink before dinner and looking over the countryside. The produce was incredible at that time of the year (end of August).