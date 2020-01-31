Stacey and Scotty Morrison - broadcasters, authors, te reo experts - on how to talk to kids about the what and why of Waitangi Day

All through time children have asked parents questions they didn't know the answer to. "Because it is" was an answer our parents resorted to when stumped and that was the end of the conversation. Many things are different now and children aren't so much "seen and not heard" but asking questions that we parents have not heard of and making our own gaps in understanding more obvious.

Unlike many of us growing up, kids of this generation are being taught about New Zealand history. That means they may already know more about the Treaty of Waitangi than you do, so the questions they may have about Waitangi Day could be challenging. So here's a "parents' cheat-sheet" to set you up for these special conversations your clever kids may be initiating.

First of all, we think it's good to admit to tamariki that you don't know all the answers and the reasons why you don't are part of our nation's story too. We can affirm to them that their generation has a special job, to be taught and to go on to teach others about our own history.

United Tribes flag, representing the declaration of independence of the United Tribes of NZ, He whakaputanga o te Rangtiratanga o Niu Tīrene.

Waitangi Day itself is evolving and will continue to in their lifetimes, so we can also remind them that celebration events and concerts they can enjoy now weren't so common in the past, which will perhaps surprise them, because it's all they've ever known.

But did you know:

February 6 is our national holiday because the Treaty of Waitangi was first signed on this day in 1840. But before the Treaty of Waitangi, there was the Declaration of Independence of the United Tribes of New Zealand, He whakaputanga o te Rangtiratanga o Niu Tīrene. This was first signed in 1835 by rangatira (chiefs) of the north initially, then further afield. This is important to know because it was part of the process that eventually led to the Treaty of Waitangi. You may have seen the United tribes flag flying, and the aims and story of that signing are worth looking up, they're fascinating.

In August 1839 the British Government sent Captain William Hobson to New Zealand aboard The Herald to acquire sovereignty of Aotearoa-New Zealand, by way of a treaty with the native Māori chiefs.

At 4pm on February 4, 1840, Hobson gave the final draft of the Treaty to Henry Williams, head of the Church Mission Society and a missionary since 1823, to translate into the Māori language – with a very tough deadline. Williams and his son had to translate this document by 10am the next morning (by the way kids, they didn't have the internet to look up words.) The short timeframe is relevant because the words used in translation and the difference in meaning between the English and Māori has been one of the great debates of our history. If the original translation of "sovereignty" remained as "mana motuhake" it's likely the Treaty would not have been signed by chiefs. Williams was asked to change the wording to "kāwanatanga", which means "governorship", so essentially, two different concepts were presented in the Māori, and English versions.

The Treaty was signed on that day by 43 chiefs gathered in a tent made from ships' sails and erected outside the house that still stands on the Treaty Grounds at Waitangi. After each chief signed, Hobson announced, "He iwi tahi tātou" or "We are now one people".

Versions of the Treaty were taken around New Zealand and signed, or not signed, by different iwi. There are iwi who never signed the Treaty, some who presented their own version of a treaty they would agree to and many of these locations now host Waitangi Day events, commemorating those influential choices.

Broadcaster and author Stacey Morrison. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Māori are

termed Tangata Whenua or the Indigenous signatories, and agreed to partnership with the crown and Tangata Tiriti, literally "people of the Treaty". This is a term that includes Pākehā, Chinese, Pacific Islanders, Italians, Brazilians and all who make New Zealand their home. This recognises the special connection and place we all have in Aotearoa.

There are three articles in the Treaty, what is covered by each article? Article 1 is where Māori give the Crown kāwanatanga or the right to govern New Zealand citizens, both Māori and any other ethnicity living here. Article 2 is where Māori retain their sovereignty (translated in the Treaty as tino rangatiratanga) over all their valued possessions, both tangible and intangible, so this might include things like land, fisheries, the haka and the language – te reo Māori. Article 3 is where both partners, Tangata Whenua and Tangata Tiriti, have equal rights in this country, Aotearoa-New Zealand.

From there, children, everything was great and everyone got along just fine. Well, that would make for a boring history, wouldn't it? Treaty breaches, settlements and claims are determined by the Waitangi Tribunal. They can decide on the issues created by the differing versions of the Treaty and make recommendations on claims brought by Māori in regards to alleged breaches of the promises made in the Treaty of Waitangi.

A really great book that's targeted for kids is Te Tiriti o Waitangi/The Treaty of Waitangi. The illustrations (by Toby Morris) make it an instant hit and it has much more information and insight than we can fit in here. Ross Calman, Mark Derby and translator Piripi Walker offer whānau a guide that we can enjoy with our kids, and learn a good amount along the way.

https://thespinoff.co.nz/atea/07-08-2018/te-tiriti-o-waitangi-the-comic-book/

Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds is exceptionally good and brings the history of Waitangi to life with interactive technology. Our kids were completely engaged and we got a lot out of it as a whānau. We recommend it to all, if you can ever make it there. We know lots of people don't consider going to Waitangi on Waitangi Day, thinking, because of news reports, that it's full of unrest – which is not true at all. The sense of occasion, nationhood and expression of our unique identity is actually a beautiful experience. There are hui, markets, concerts, karakia and - yes - debate at times but it's safe and surely good, healthy challenge is part of our national identity too.

https://www.waitangi.org.nz/discover-waitangi/museum-of-waitangi/