A man has caused a sensation by detailing online how to have "exciting salads" in 2020, writing a detailed series of tips on social media.

Elan Gale, a writer and TV producer known for working on the US edition of The Bachelor, took to Twitter to share the nine key tips about making salads - and found himself endorsed by Jamie Oliver and Chrissy Teigen.

"I've got some NEWS for you people about WHY your salads are dull and flavorless. Are you ready for some NEWS?" Mr Gale wrote.

His tips on making a perfect salad are below.

Twitter users loved the salad hacks. Photo / Twitter

Since sharing his enthusiastic instructions, Mr Gale's Twitter thread has gathered more than 81,000 likes and 15,000 retweets, including a retweet from model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen and Jamie Oliver.

YES! All of this https://t.co/HsUeCFmU1d — Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) January 29, 2020

The tips earned 10s of thousands of appreciative comments from enthusiastic salad lovers.

Celebrities from Chrissy Teigen to Jamie Oliver agreed the hacks were life-changing. Photo / 123rf

"Not an infomercial. Actual culinary help! Thank ya," one man wrote.

"I can not endorse this enough," another said.