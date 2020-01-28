A mum is furious after a daycare teacher left her a nasty note by drawing on her toddler with vivid.

The single mother-of-two from the US discovered the writing all over her son Milo when she went to change him following a long day at the nursery.

Milo was covered in green marker with the words "Mum I'm out of diapers please read my report".

She spent days attempting to rub the marker off her son, but to no avail.

Now she's furious at the daycare and is demanding action.

"So… I need opinions. Am I right to be furious about this? Or am I overreacting? I really need your opinions guys, because I'm about to barge in this daycare tomorrow morning and have some words," she began in her rant.

"Every day, when I pick Fin and Milo up from daycare they put a daily report paper in Milo's lunch box. It says what mood he was in for the day, what times they changed his diapers, and if he needs diapers or wipes. I guess yesterday they wrote on his report that he needs diapers, and I failed to see that."

But then she was hit with a brutally unsubtle message drawn on her toddler's stomach, saying: "Mum I'm out of diapers pls read my report".

"Now keep in mind, I see several teachers at drop-off and several at pick-up. If I failed to see that he needs diapers a simple, 'Hey Heather, your son needs diapers maybe you missed the report' would have done the trick from any of the many teachers there I see daily," Heather rationally points out.

"But instead, I change his diaper this afternoon AND SEE THIS WRITTEN ON MY SON WITH MARKER. I've scrubbed it with several baby wipes and it's not coming off. I had plans to take them to the beach to play, and now I can't because my son has writing all over him.

"I'm a single mum with a full time job and two very young children. SUE ME FOR NOT READING THE REPORT EVERY SINGLE DAY."

The single mum-of-two was furious after why staff took such extreme action. Photo / Facebook

She points out that even if they insisted on attaching the note to her son, they could have simply written on his nappy itself rather than his skin.

Heather then revealed it isn't the first time the daycare has done this.

"In the very worst case scenario, I can't see anything other than 'need diapers' needing to be written. Why a big long message needed to be written across my son's stomach is beyond me.

"OR WRITE IT ON HIS DIAPER OR YA KNOW, JUST TELL ME?!?

"The best part???? THIS ISN'T THE FIRST TIME," Heather reveals.

"They've done this several months ago too."

Other mums jumped to the defence of Heather, with many suggesting she reports the behaviour.

"File a report! Totally not OK or appropriate. I am so mad for you! You are human with a lot on your plate. It's easy to miss a couple things - there are many better ways to go about informing you."

Another wrote: "I AM SO SORRY. I cannot believe someone felt it was OK to mark your child. You are not overreacting. This is childish, unprofessional, and absolutely disgusting that someone would do this."

Following complaints, the daycare has fired the employee responsible for the marking.

The daycare also said it would be releasing a statement about the incident.