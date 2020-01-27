A woman who tried a genius yet "disgusting" way to clean the inside of her washing machine has truly stunned the internet.

The clean appliance loving woman wrote in the Facebook group "Mums Who Clean", revealing her nifty trick — using dishwasher tablets — with the page's 177,000 members.

She accompanied her revelation with a photo of her dirty washing machine water after using four dishwashing tablets to remove the built-up dirt and mould that is often trapped inside the household item, news.com.au reported.

"This is only 5 minutes into the dishwater tablet hack," she wrote, adding, "I'm disgusted yet impressed."

Advertisement

A woman posted to a Facebook group how impressed she was by a dishwashing tablet hack used to clean her washing machine. Photo / Facebook

Hundreds of people have flooded the post in disbelief.

"I did mine yesterday. I used three tablets and couldn't believe the water started going brown within a few minutes," one shocked woman wrote.

"How do u do this?? Mine needs a good clean!!!" said another.

"Thanks for the inspiration ladies!" added a third.

It has also triggered a string of similar posts from people who decided to give it a go.

"Doing the four dishwasher tablets in my basic top loader washing machine on very hot water (I only use cold or warm water usually)," one woman wrote.

"This is five minutes in and I can see little scummy particles and the water is definitely brownish. Gross but satisfying."

Another woman shared her results after trying the hack, with the image showing dirty water after her second rise. Photo / Facebook

Another member also tried the hack, saying "I'm so excited" after she dunked four tablets into her machine too.

Advertisement

She uploaded a photo showing the second rinse of water.

"No wonder everything's been smelling musty," she captioned the image.

She later updated the group to reveal it also worked in a front loader.

"I used the standard cheap Woolworths brand ones. Hottest cycle (mine was 95 degrees for 1.5hrs)," she said, explaining the process.

One member was quick to warn users of what they needed to consider before trying the hack.

"If you're using this method, it sounds to me that you're best to dissolve the tablets in hot water and then add to the machine. That also allows you to do this process if you don't have hot water connected," one woman explained.

"If you have a top loader, don't forget to take out the agitator and give it all a good clean by hand. My worst part was the screw that keeps the agitator in place … it was so gunky!"

However, the dishwasher tablet craze has left many sceptical, with one Facebook user asking:

"If it works so well in a washing machine, why do we still have to do cleaning cycles in the dishwasher with dishwasher cleaning solutions?"

Another woman who has never cleaned her washing machines since buying it 15 years ago said this was the result after using three dishwashing tablets. Photo / Facebook

While her question remains unanswered, others were shocked by the fact washing machines needing cleaning altogether.

In fact, last week when another washing machine hack was revealed – using a $6 Pine O Cleen product to remove mould – it opened up a lengthy conversation.

"I can't believe how much build up it creates, so yuck. I had no idea," one woman wrote.

Another woman posted separately, asking why her clothes were coming out of the washer with "marks", calling on advice to help get the stains out.

"You need to clean your machine," one said. "Sounds like there's a build up inside."