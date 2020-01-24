A pensioner who worked two jobs to save up for her own funeral has had her savings stolen from her own home.

Nancy Liddle, 93, had saved £3000 (NZ$5950) over the past decade to help her friends with the funeral costs after previously losing her husband and daughter.

She had withdrawn her savings from the bank and was arranging a meeting with funeral directors to discuss plans for the ceremony and pay for the big day.

But the Yorkshire woman was left with nothing after a thief took every cent, leaving her "worried sick" about passing away.

Advertisement

"All my family have gone, I lost my husband at 50 and my daughter young to cancer. I have plenty of friends but it's hard when you've got to fend for yourself," she told Gazette Live.

Nancy Liddle, 93, had saved $5,950 over the past decade to help her friends with the funeral costs after previously losing her husband and daughter. Then thieves stole every cent. Photo / GofundMe

Taxi driver Mark Bradley heard about Liddle's situation, and decided to set up a fundraising page to help fund her own funeral.

He said he discussed the ideas with his young daughters, who asked him to "give Nancy our pocket money for the week".

The Yorkshire woman was left with nothing after a thief took every cent, leaving her "worried sick" about passing away. Photo / ITV

"She said 'they robbed me' so I thought it must have been £10 or £20 quid but she told me it was £3000!

"It was all the money she had in the world now she's panicking about how she's going to pay for her funeral."

So far more than $8000 has been raised for Liddle.

Police arrested a man in connection with the theft but he has since been released under investigation.