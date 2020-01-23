Training a little one to use the loo can be fraught with accidents and tantrums.

But one mum is being praised for her clever toilet training trick, which involvesv some help from technology - an Amazon Alexa.

British mum Leanne Page shared on Facebook page The Motherload that trying to train her toddler had been a "nightmare" until she discovered a tech solution.

"I don't know if everyone has already thought of this and I'm a bit behind but thought I'd share.

"I have an Echo Dot (Alexa) in my kitchen. I ask her to set a reminder for every 40 minutes for '(son) to sit on the potty'.

"It's great because it gets my son to sit on the potty and he thinks it's brilliant!

"It has been so successful and really helped his potty training!"

As futuristic as her hack may be, she's employed an equally old-fashioned method to praise her son for his successes.

"We reward him with a sticker and I think the photo speaks for itself," Leanne shared.

A mother has shared how she rewards her son for correctly using his potty. Photo / Facebook

"Potty training has been a nightmare in our house with Movicol (constipation medicine) and all sorts so I'm feeling happy this morning we are finally making some progress.

"He starts school in September so feeling the pressure a bit now."

Her solution garnered hundreds of likes and praise from fellow parents.

"That is genius – our little boy would love that and much more likely to do it being told by Alexa than us I'm sure! Thanks for sharing," wrote one.

Another commented: "Love this idea! Been trying to encourage my son to use the potty so gonna enlist Alexa's help!"