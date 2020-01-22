For those stuck on gift ideas for this upcoming Valentines Day, it may be time to ditch the flowers and try something more creative.

They say the way to a woman's heart is her stomach (and arguably men) — which is why chicken nugget bouquets are becoming a trending present to show affection.

Photos of this creation have recently been appearing on social media, with loved ones exchanging the delicious fried food bouquets for special occasions, including birthdays, and anniversaries.

And now is a perfect time to prepare yourself to make the edible bouquet to give to your other half on Valentines Day.

First, you'll need to pick your partner's favourite chicken nugget (which you should already know) and buy two dozen or so from the respective fast food joint.

You will also need some wooden sticks to build the bundle before wrapping the bouquet in cellophane complete with a ribbon bow.

If you're feeling fancy you can add some fries to fill out the arrangement.