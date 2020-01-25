A new Pride event in Auckland's Viaduct Marina will this February rise out of the ashes of last year's cancelled parade .

The Auckland Pride Society last year objected to police wearing uniform for its parde in Ponsonby. Sponsors started pulling out and the event was eventually cancelled and replaced with a smaller march in the CBD.

