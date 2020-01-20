COMMENT:

After the Herald put up a poll asking our readers where they prefer to keep their Marmite, I was shocked by the results.

Out of 5100 votes, 91 per cent said they kept the spread in their pantry rather than storing it in the fridge.

However, I was part of the 9 per cent who stores Marmite in the fridge! That's right. I want it in a cool lockdown.

Advertisement

Where do you keep your Marmite? Posted by nzherald.co.nz on Sunday, 19 January 2020

A flood of comments came through suggesting why keeping it in the pantry is just part of the norm.

"Marmite does not require refrigeration, therefore it doesn't go in the fridge," one person wrote.

Um, what about products including orange juice and tomato sauce? I'm pretty sure they are found on the shelves at the supermarket — but I would prefer to put those items in the fridge.

Here's another: "Pantry, so it's spreadable."

Marmite is not a stick of butter folks, you can still easily spread the breakfast favourite on toast, as many do with margarine that they also store in the fridge.

I was a pantry feen once upon a time, until I moved into an Auckland suburb that was home to many ... ANTS.

A flood of comments came through suggesting why keeping Marmite in the pantry is just part of the norm. Photo / Doug Sherring

One day those critters got their tiny little hands on my much beloved Marmite, with thousands of them queuing up for their delicious treats.

Gutted that I had to throw away the half-full jar, I vowed from then on to keep the spread in the fridge.

Advertisement

Before you target me and say that my habit is "strange" or "weird", there were many on the post that betrayed New Zealand more so, saying Marmite belongs in the bin.

"Out the gate, Vegemite all the way!!" one person said.

Another agreed: "Vegemite belongs in the pantry. Marmite in the bin."

HOW COULD YOU!? What's next? Out-casting tomato sauce!?

Side note: Does tomato sauce belong in the fridge? I vote yes.