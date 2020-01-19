The heated two-year feud between Prince William and Prince Harry is finally over according to palace sources.

Fearing they might not get another chance before Harry packed up for Canada, the brothers have held secret peace talks, a royal source revealed to the Sun.

"William and Harry have spent time together privately away from the official Sandringham Summit working on their relationship and discussing their future," the source shared with the publication.

"It has been ground-breaking in terms of saving their bond as brothers and has been totally driven by them."

It appears that while they were not present during all of the discussions, Kate and Meghan did take part in some talks, which appeared to be a sign that things were improving according to the source.

They also added that the brothers were sick of "toxic people" and knew the only way to mend this was to deal directly with each other.

"They decided to cut out all the toxic people stirring around them to deal with each other man-to-man as brothers. Given Harry is now permanently moving away, there was a realisation if they didn't sort things out now, they never would."

Harry and Charles are still struggling to mend their relationship. Photo / Getty Images

However, the insider noted that Harry was still not seeing eye-to-eye with his father, Prince Charles.

"It's fair to say that the past week has brought William and Harry back together but the relationship with Charles and Camilla is far more complicated and complex.

"There remains a real lack of trust there and it's going to take some time to resolve."