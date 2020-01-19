A groom-to-be has been branded "childish" and "controlling" after "refusing" to let his fiancée buy her dream gown due to the price tag - despite it being under $1000 (around $1500 NZD).

The man, known only as Josh, from the US, took to Reddit to complain about the supposed hefty cost of the gown his wife-to-be had chosen.

In the lengthy post, Josh explained how the couple, who 'aren't the extravagant type,' had each managed to put aside $10,000 ($15,000 NZD) for their dream day.

But when his partner, referred to only as Emma, had her heart set on a $950 ($1400 NZD) dress and a $120 ($180) veil, he put his foot down and set to work finding cheaper alternatives.

Josh, who plans on wearing his dad's old tux he used for his wedding to his mother, explained: "I had a quick Google around at dresses online and there were so many! And so many just like the one Emma wants for like $50 (£$75 NZD) to $100 ($150 NZD)."

Reddit users all agreed the dress wasn't that expensive. Photo / Reddit

"I'm not trying to get her to cheap out on her dress but she will literally wear it once. One dress for over $1000 ($1500 NZD) is just insane - that would fund our honeymoon ."

However, many were quick to take to the comments section in support of Emma - and branded her choice of dress a bargain.

"You say you don't want her to cheap out, but then you say you want her to buy a $50 - $100 wedding dress. That's cheap. That's cheap even for a regular dress," wrote one.

A second agreed: "Honestly. I was going into this thread expecting her to want a 10k dress like the ones you'd see on Say Yes to the Dress or something. $950 and $120 for a veil is practically a steal depending on the area."

Meanwhile, a third added: "If my fiancé called me a toddler for spending one grand of my own money on a reasonably-priced dress for our wedding, I'd be seriously reconsidering the marriage. That's such childish behaviour."

The groom-to-be went on to say how he "refused" to pay such a large amount for her dress - despite the bride and her mother offering to pay.

He edited the thread after his fiancee found the post and admitted he was at fault. Photo / Reddit

"It's not a case of not being able to afford it," he continued. "It's a dress! There are identical ones online at a fraction of the cost."

However, when Josh showed Emma the supposedly similar dresses he'd found for a snippet of the price from an app, he says he was shocked to find her "angry and upset."

He added that after branding her a "toddler" after "throwing a tantrum," she went to stay with her parents so she could "really consider" if they were a "good match for marriage."

Many social media users were left infuriated by the post and defended Emma and the price of her dress.

'Wedding dresses are expensive. A compromise would be a $500-$700 ($750-$1000 NZD) dress. $50 ($75 NZD) is a joke,' wrote one, while a further commented:

"Wedding dresses and their tailoring are expensive. $1000 is actually a low priced dress. Yeah, the industry may be messed up and slightly exploitative, but honestly not too terribly priced of a wedding dress."