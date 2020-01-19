Baby Archie's mystery godparents have been revealed today as Prince Harry's closest childhood mentors, who helped him through his mother's death.

Harry and William's former nanny, Tiggy Pettifer, and his mentor, Mark Dyer, were appointed Archie's godparents ahead of his christening last July.

At the time, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying the names of the baby's godparents "will remain private".

Tiggy Pettifer and Tom Pettifer attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan. Photo / Getty Images

Harry and Meghan have never publicly revealed their choices, another royal tradition the couple have broken among many.

Advertisement

However, a source told the Sunday Times that Harry's closest childhood mentors had been chosen.

Since Diana's death, when Harry was 12, Pettifer has remained close to both of the boys.

READ MORE:

• Megxit: Was Archie's name the first clue in Harry and Meghan's plan?

• Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share adorable new photo of Archie

• Meghan Markle reveals cute nickname for Archie

• Harry and Meghan release new photo of baby Archie

It is believed Meghan was introduced to the former nanny when the pair started dating.

The former nursery school teacher - who once called Harry and brother William "my babies" - was invited to Meghan and Harry's wedding in May 2018.

Mark Dyer is one of baby Archie's godparents. Photo / Getty Images

Harry is godfather to Pettifer's son, Fred.

Archie's other godparent, Dyer, who is a former Welsh Guards officer, acted as a surrogate second older brother to Harry after Diana died.

Harry has remained close with the former Army officer along with his Texan heiress wife, Amanda Kline.

Advertisement

Harry and Meghan have recently quit their official royal duties as they have decided to live in Canada.