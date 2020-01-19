A mum divided her followers after posting a video showing herself breastfeeding her child while stuck in a traffic jam driving down a motorway.

Mum-of-four Raquel Reynolds shared the video on Instagram, showing her breastfeeding her baby while driving along the M1 near Brisbane.

When a crash brought traffic to a standstill, Reynolds took the opportunity to breastfeed her child, while in the driver's seat.

She says her baby began to cry while she slowed down so she had no other option but to feed her infant.

"We're sitting in traffic and baby's hungry … it's so dangerous … it's a bit crazy," she says in the video.

"But what am I supposed to do, hey bubba?"

"What would you do?" she asked followers in her Instagram caption for the post, which has since been deleted.

Viewers were divided, with some understanding her decision and others slamming it as too dangerous.

"I would have done the same … Glad you're OK," one person commented.

Nine News spoke to Lauren Ritchie, from the Royal Automobile Club of Queensland, who advised people never to do what Reynolds did.

"To not have a child properly restrained is risking their lives – that's how serious an outcome it is," Ritchie said.

"Even a small crash can injure a child."