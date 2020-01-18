Meghan Markle is set to rejoin Prince Harry in the UK to perform their final royal duties.

The Sussexes last royal engagements will take place over the next few months before arrangements for their new lives begin in spring.

Though the couple will still act as senior members of the royal family for a few more weeks, Buckingham Palace announced today Harry and Meghan will be stripped of their royal titles and will no longer receive public money.

READ MORE:

• Harry, Meghan and the ugly royal question that can't be ignored

• Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit royal life, dropping HRH titles

• Harry and Meghan aren't the only royals to choose low-key lives

• The photo that revealed early troubles for Harry and Meghan

Advertisement

The palace also stated the Sussexes will repay the taxpayer money used to renovate Frogmore Cottage, a tidy sum of NZD$4.7million.

Once arrangements are under way, the couple plan to settle down with baby Archie in Canada, with Meghan expected to launch a new charitable foundation in the UK in spring.

Meghan and Harry pledged to "continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty".



Though Buckingham Palace did not comment on Harry and Meghan's security arrangements, they did say there "are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security".

In a public statement addressing Megxit, the Queen said she was happy that they had found "a constructive and supportive way forward", stating that Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie "will always be much loved members of my family".

She announced she was "particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family".

"It is my whole family's hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life," the Queen said.