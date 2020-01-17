WARNING: Graphic
A teenager in Argentina was left needing 40 stitches after a photoshoot with a German Shepherd turned ugly.
The dog, a friend's pet, mauled her while she was posing for photos with him.
Lara Sanson was posing with the dog when he suddenly turned on her and bit her face.
The 17-year-old shared a series of photos on Twitter, showing how the shoot went wrong.
The photo series shows her posing with the dog as he stood calmly next to her, then went on to show the result of the attack.
She simply captioned the post: "A photoshoot goes wrong".
The teen had to undergo a two-hour surgery and got stitches inside her mouth to her gums and around her face.
She told local media she doesn't think the dog meant to hurt her.
"I do not know if I touched its hip or if it reacted like this because it is old, or it was because I hugged it and scared it," she said.
The dog will not be put down following the attack.