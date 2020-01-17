A US man who is deaf is suing Pornhub for the lack of subtitles - however the adult website has come forward to say there is a closed captions category.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Yaroslav Suris said the popular porn site violates deaf and hearing-impaired rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Suris said that the deaf and hearing impaired can't understand the audio portion of videos on the websites and some titles he has watched have been completely lost on dialogue.

Pornhub's VP, Corey Price, told TMZ they are aware of the claims made by Suris and, while the company normally doesn't comment on active lawsuits, he said the website does have a closed captions category.