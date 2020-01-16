Prince Harry has stepped out for what could be his last official event as a full-time royal, after announcing his plans to move to Canada last week.

The Duke of Sussex, who met with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William to negotiate new pared-back roles for him and Meghan on Monday, looked happy as he hosted the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace on Thursday morning (UK time).

Prince Harry at the launch of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup. It may have been his final engagement as a senior member of the Royal family. Photo / Getty Images

The event began on the palace's back lawn, where he met with young players and officials.

"Look after the grass or I'll get in trouble," he joked.

The Prince then faced the inevitable question from a reporter – "Harry, how are the discussions going on your future?" – but he laughed it off before heading inside.

Prince Harry looked happy as he met with young players on the lawn. Photo / Getty Images

Before the event, the Duke spoke out about the pressures of having to "be tough" and hide your feelings in a video posted on Instagram spruiking a new mental health program for rugby players.

"Rugby League isn't just a sport, it's a community. And one that takes care of its own," he said.

"For many years it has been at the forefront of promoting and supporting good mental fitness, working hard to build a positive mindset for everyone involved in the sport. So I am proud to support the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Mental Fitness Charter."

Prince Harry said the charter was designed to help rugby league players understand there was no need to always "be tough" and "grin and bear it".

"This charter will build on the brilliant work already happening in rugby league by committing to training and educating all those involved in the tournament and the wider rugby league family, not only in how they can look after their own mental fitness but also support others to do the same," he said.

"The perception of rugby league is that you need to be tough, you can't show your feelings, you have to grin and bear it. But something like the Mental Fitness Charter will help us make real progress in getting rid of the stigma associated with mental illness and remind people that it is not just about being physically fit but more importantly mentally strong."

