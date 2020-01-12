"Megxit" could soon get even uglier, with concerns the couple will give a tell-all interview calling the rest of the royals "racist and sexist", writes the New York Post.

The Sussexes have received endless backlash since their shock announcement last week that they were stepping down as senior royals, and friends close to the couple say they will retaliate by targeting the monarchy itself.

Harry and Meghan are planning to discuss their decision with US TV host and friend Gayle King, according to Page Six.

The first signs of trouble appeared in a documentary last year - and the journalist behind it, Tom Bradby, who is also friends with the couple, says the rest of the royal family should be worried.

There were already signs of tension in the couple's documentary that aired last year. Photo / Getty

"I have some idea of what might be aired in a full, no-holds-barred sit-down interview and I don't think it would be pretty," Bradby wrote for The Times of London.

He didn't elaborate, but the Times wrote that the royals are concerned that Meghan might call some members of the family "racist and sexist."

He said it would be "very damaging indeed" if the pair tarnished the monarchy's international reputation.

Journalist Tom Bradby said the fallout started at the Sussexes' wedding in 2018. Photo / Getty

Bradby said that the Sussexes found the other royals "jealous and, at times, unfriendly", - but said that didn't include the Queen or Prince Philip.

The "fallout" started at the couple's wedding in 2018, he said, where "really damaging things were said and done".

Bradby hoped the royals could mend their relationships before it was too late.

"The family urgently needs a meaningful peace deal with the young breakaway couple, because a protracted war would be very bloody indeed."