Prince Harry had words with soccer star David Beckham over concerns his wife Victoria had leaked stories about Meghan, according to reports.

The Sun claims Harry expressed Meghan's fears over details of her friendship with Victoria

appearing in the press. And the finger of blame was pointed at Posh.

READ MORE:

• Prince William speaks out about Harry and Meghan's split from Royal family

• The photo that revealed early troubles for Harry and Meghan

• Poll reveals Britain's real thoughts on Harry and Meghan's bombshell

• The Royal cash machines? PR experts predict Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could become world's highest-earning celebrity couple

The couples have since mended their differences, but the friendship between them has reportedly remained cool since the issue.

Advertisement

A December 2017 article revealed Posh Spice's advice to Meghan before her move to London, including Victoria's top picks for hairdressers, facialists and stylists for the Duchess.

A source said: "Victoria and Meghan hit it off and as two high profile women in show business, were in regular contact at the start of Meg's relationship with Harry.

Meghan bonded with Victoria Beckham when she started dating Prince Harry. Photo / Getty

"When Meghan moved to London, Victoria shared a whole bunch of beauty tips but not long after, some of these emerged in print and Meghan was furious.

"Inexplicably, she feared Victoria was behind it — I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous — and spoke to Harry about it.

"Harry is very protective of Meghan, and decided to deal with the matter head-on, by directly contacting his good pal, David.

"Harry was very polite, but obviously it was a pretty awkward exchange and David was mortified.

"He quickly put Harry right, and the two men agreed to move on — but it certainly made things awkward for a while. It later turned out the leak probably came from a beauty salon.

"Afterwards, they got things back on track, but it took a few months."

Advertisement

The Beckhams were noticeably absent from the exclusive evening celebration after the royal wedding in May 2018.

David, 44, and Harry, 35, became friends through several charity initiatives and both helped the UK secure the 2012 Olympic Games.

Harry has a close friendship with the soccer star, as they've worked with several of the same charities. Photo / Getty

Meanwhile, Meghan became close with Victoria when she started dating Harry.

Meghan has worn several of Victoria's designs since then, despite previously saying she wouldn't wear them because of the "wrong silhouette".

The $NZ3,100 Top Handle bag Meghan wore sold out hours after Victoria posted about it on her Instagram page.

But the lending of Victoria's outfits had been a source of tension in the past.

A source said Victoria didn't do "freebies".

"It's a principle she's had since day one, and she has stuck to it doggedly.

"But obviously when representatives for the Duchess get in touch to ask if Victoria can commission and send over some outfits, the subject of money is difficult.

"There are also strict Palace guidelines about gifting to be taken into consideration.

"But given Meghan's Hollywood background — where designers flock to dress starlets — understandably she probably wasn't aware of all the regulations.

"It all got cleared up, and of course Meghan is now happy to pay for anything."