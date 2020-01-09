The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan's announcement they would step back as senior royals has divided social media.
The couple released a statement today saying they planned to work to become financially independent, and "carve out a progressive new role within this institution".
Many were supportive of the couple's move, saying it was their chance to forge their own future, away from the prying eyes of British tabloid media and the influence of the royal family.
The BBC has reported no other royal was consulted before the statement, and has also reported that Buckingham Palace was "disappointed".
Some from the British media fraternity continued to criticise the couple, including outspoken broadcaster Piers Morgan.
He posted a series of tweets about the move, calling Harry and Meghan "shameless spoiled brats".
"Wow. What a disgraceful way to treat The Queen. Shame on Harry & Meghan," he wrote in one.
"That's what spiteful treachery against your own family looks like.
"What's been 'painful to watch' has been their absurd woke hypocrisy & constant whining. All on our dime.
"She's breaking up our royal family after fleecing the public purse. As a taxpayer, and a Monarchist, I'm entitled to take a rather dim view of this."
A few reactions were less critical of the move itself, but had something to say about the way it was carried out.
Others drew comparisons with the family's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
While the tweeters were at odds, the media took the opportunity to craft some headlines.
The Chicago Tribune welcomed the return of a treasured expat with a cleverly understated take on the decision.
Another media outfit AJ+ made a point of putting the Duchess first and foremost.
And British tabloids The Sun, Daily Mirror, Daily Mail and the Express demonstrated their own takes in typically in large font.
While The Times, the Independent, the Guardian and the Daily Telegraph took a more straight down the line approach.
And on the other side of the Atlantic, we have this from the New York Post.
