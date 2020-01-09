The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan's announcement they would step back as senior royals has divided social media.

The couple released a statement today saying they planned to work to become financially independent, and "carve out a progressive new role within this institution".

Many were supportive of the couple's move, saying it was their chance to forge their own future, away from the prying eyes of British tabloid media and the influence of the royal family.

The BBC has reported no other royal was consulted before the statement, and has also reported that Buckingham Palace was "disappointed".

Prince Harry stepping away from his toxic family and racist british media so him and Meghan can live happily ever after. Love that. — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 8, 2020

Lessons from Meghan, former senior royal / current senior life-coach to everyone:



1. You can quit things.

2. Someone else's dream job (or even *your* onetime dream job) doesn't have to be your dream job.

3. If you don't like the options before you, invent your OWN OPTION. pic.twitter.com/sgpZQxb6qW — Mary Laura Philpott (@MaryLauraPh) January 8, 2020



Some from the British media fraternity continued to criticise the couple, including outspoken broadcaster Piers Morgan.

People say I'm too critical of Meghan Markle - but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William & has now split him from the Royal Family.

I rest my case. pic.twitter.com/xgKLTt2Y0Z — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2020

He posted a series of tweets about the move, calling Harry and Meghan "shameless spoiled brats".

"Wow. What a disgraceful way to treat The Queen. Shame on Harry & Meghan," he wrote in one.

"That's what spiteful treachery against your own family looks like.

"What's been 'painful to watch' has been their absurd woke hypocrisy & constant whining. All on our dime.

"She's breaking up our royal family after fleecing the public purse. As a taxpayer, and a Monarchist, I'm entitled to take a rather dim view of this."

A few reactions were less critical of the move itself, but had something to say about the way it was carried out.

It’s one thing to quit your family. And it’s an entirely different thing to put out a statement telling the world you’re out before informing said family. — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) January 8, 2020

Still cannot get over Harry and Meghan saying they will “continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen” as if they’re Instagram stars working with a corporate brand — John Stevens (@johnestevens) January 8, 2020



Others drew comparisons with the family's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The Royal Family is being harsher with Harry and Meghan than with Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein https://t.co/FOv1AL8YDW — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) January 8, 2020

Harry and Meghan are being very unorthodox and irresponsible in withdrawing from their royal duties because they want to escape a toxic tabloid culture and stifling family life. The more acceptable reason to do that is you've been caught in a pedophile scandal. https://t.co/wtuvvzHxdp — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) January 8, 2020



While the tweeters were at odds, the media took the opportunity to craft some headlines.

The Chicago Tribune welcomed the return of a treasured expat with a cleverly understated take on the decision.

Northwestern graduate moving closer to home after spending time abroad https://t.co/TZ18eIOXdQ — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) January 8, 2020



Another media outfit AJ+ made a point of putting the Duchess first and foremost.

Meghan Markle and her husband say they're stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family and will "work to become financially independent."



They'll split their time 50/50 between the UK and North America. pic.twitter.com/h3csuwSs3n — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 8, 2020



And British tabloids The Sun, Daily Mirror, Daily Mail and the Express demonstrated their own takes in typically in large font.

Tomorrow's front page: Queen ‘deeply upset’ at Harry and Meghan’s Royal exit sparking ‘civil war’ – with Charles and Wills ‘incadescent with rage’ https://t.co/xo6t5qdpsO pic.twitter.com/ZYEfjlEmwN — The Sun (@TheSun) January 8, 2020

EXPRESS: Queen’s dismay as Harry and Meghan step back from Royal Life #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1z5YiY7NG4 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 8, 2020

While The Times, the Independent, the Guardian and the Daily Telegraph took a more straight down the line approach.

TIMES: Harry and Meghan quit roles amid Palace split #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/e3W4P3KSBS — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 8, 2020

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Trump backs away from more military action #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/F95igAZDOb — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 8, 2020

GUARDIAN: Harry and Meghan to ‘step back as senior royals’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DOgbaGFVfc — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 8, 2020

TELEGRAPH: Harry and Meghan quit the firm #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9ePZwNVb1e — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 8, 2020

And on the other side of the Atlantic, we have this from the New York Post.

