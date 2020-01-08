While much of the world was shocked to learn Harry and Meghan are stepping back from the royal family, New Zealand support and promotional organisation for the British royal family, Monarchy New Zealand, was not surprised by the news.

Vice Chair of Monarchy New Zealand, Caleb Watson, says there have been signs for a while.

"It's not surprising. We've seen in the last several months (they've been) making moves to step back. You can see they want to focus on each other, their child."

Watson says it's not unheard of for royals not to work exclusively for the Crown, citing the likes of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. However he acknowledges those in such close proximity to the throne stepping back is somewhat unusual.

And while the likes of UK media personality Piers Morgan has come out swinging, tweeting of Markle "... she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William & has now split him from the Royal Family. I rest my case." Watson sees the move from a different perspective: part of the British monarchy's continued modernisation - and something Diana would have wanted for her son.

"We have seen the monarchy modernising, using social media, moving to a more efficient, streamlined unit," says Watson. "The Frequently Asked Questions posted on the Sussex website, for anyone to access, it's very cool to see them working in a modern way.

"It means they won't be in the press so much, they'll be less in the public eye, which is something Diana would have wanted."

Watson told the Herald he felt they should be able to do things individually, as long as charities were still benefiting.

While the BBC claims a source has said no members of the royal family were consulted, and senior members are "hurt" by the announcement, Watson says their organisation finds that unlikely.

"We were skeptical to believe they didn't know. It doesn't read that they were unaware," he says, referring to the Palace statement that claims "discussions" are "at an early stage" and "we understand their desire to take a different approach".