The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reported to be mulling a major break from royal tradition and a move across the world.

The pair are reportedly considering a major shake-up including moving to Canada and dropping their HRH titles, reports The Sun, which has learned from sources that they will soon discuss their plans with the Queen.

The Sun reports that friends of the couple support the move, which they say is driven by them being "sidelined" by the monarchy.

Harry and Meghan's recent six-week trip to Canada was a success for the couple, who kept out of the public eye in the nation where the Duchess has previously made her home.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Revealed: A look inside the Canadian mansion where Harry and Meghan spent the holidays

• Photo reveals unspoken truth about Meghan and Harry

• Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share adorable new photo of Archie

• How Harry and Meghan spent Thanksgiving

The couple made their first public in of 2020 earlier this week, putting on a very public display of affection as they stepped out to visit Canada's High Commission in London to thank staff for the "warm" hospitality while on holiday in the country.

The pair were seen holding hands and walking very closely during the meeting with commissioner Janice Charette.

The couple recently returned home from their extended break, having celebrated Thanksgiving and Christmas with their eight-month-old son Archie.

It was their first official engagement since they were last seen at Remembrance Day services in November.

During their visit, the couple toured the Canada Gallery and viewed a special exhibition by indigenous Canadian artist Skawennati, an award-winning new-media artist based in Montreal.

The Duke and Duchess also met different members of the High Commission team who work in a range of sectors supporting the partnership between Canada and the UK.

The Sussexes last visited Canada House on Commonwealth Day last March, when they met and spoke with young Canadians from a wide range of sectors including fashion, the arts, business and academia, about their experiences as expats as well as opportunities for young people working in the Commonwealth.

Advertisement



The Duchess, particularly, has strong ties to Canada, having lived and worked in Toronto whilst starring in the US television drama Suits.

The couple were first pictured together in the city when she joined her then-boyfriend, Prince Harry, at the 2017 Invictus Games.

They are expected to have a busy few months as they formally launch their own charitable foundation.