When a Scottish woman discovered her long-term boyfriend had been cheating on her she didn't just get mad - she got even.

Kianna Connelly took to Twitter to share how her sister Becca exacted revenge on her partner, who allegedly strayed after the pair spent a year together and he developed a relationship with her children.

Connelly shared a video from her sister's Snapchat with the caption: "Sisters boyfriend cheated on her after having been together over a year and meeting her kids."

The video shows the various methods Becca used to get back at her philandering boyfriend, beginning with scrubbing the toilet with his toothbrush.

Photo / Twitter

That foul act sets the tone for the rest of the video, which shows Becca replacing the contents of his shampoo bottle with hair removal cream while joyously singing along to the radio.

She then takes the scissors to his clothing, with the video showing her snipping through "one of his most prized possessions", a top from fashion label Stone Island, while sarcastically saying "whoops".

The orgy of revenge continues at the scorned woman produces a bottle of bleach and gleefully attacks one of his T-shirts, writing "I am a" and drawing a penis with the caustic liquid.

Photo / Twitter

She also defaced photos of the pair to include captions mocking the size of his manhood, sewed up the sleeves of his shirts and poured chilli powder in his shower gel.

Making sure he'd never "step out" on another woman again she melted chocolate and smeared it in his shoes and poured yoghurt into his football boots before rubbing his beloved Glasgow Rangers shirt with a toilet brush.

Other images appear to show the woman involving her children in the acts.

Since being posted to Twitter, the epic revenge video has racked up over 5.4 million views, with opinion split on the woman's actions.

Photo / Twitter

Some thought that the effort was wasted, with one woman writing: "Resentment and bitterness is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die."

Another labelled the woman's behaviour "psychotic" and "childish".

Others argued that "sometimes you just need to release that energy to move on" and said "serves him right we're proud of you baby girl".

Another person joked: "She seems to have taken it really well" and another user added: "So she's cheated on AND is gonna have a law suit. 2020 starting strong for her."

Some suggested the cheating boyfriend may need to take further actions, writing: "Forget the cost … get a restraining order, this girl has issues."