The BBC today announced they will not televise full live coverage of Princess Beatrice's royal wedding.

ITV are also yet to confirm whether they will televise the event with speculation mounting that the scandal around Prince Andrew could see the marriage ceremony held privately.

The Daily Mail report the BBC are only committing to providing "news coverage of the wedding across our services" rather than the usual extended live footage.

The announcement comes with Princess Beatrice set to marry Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi later this year.

Buckingham Palace are yet to settle on a date or venue but the Daily Mail report the wedding will likely be held in late May or early June to avoid a clash with Royal Ascot.

St George's Chapel in Windsor is believed to be in line to host the ceremony.

Royal weddings normally draw huge numbers for networks, with ITV recording three million viewers for their broadcast of Princess Eugenie's 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

The Mirror report that ITV will refrain from commenting on their plans for coverage "until our teams are fully back in place next week".

Normally the state broadcaster is given the rights to televise royal weddings for free.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the wedding of Lady Gabriell. Photo / Getty Images.

But the Daily Mail suggest the BBC's controversial interview with Prince Andrew over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal may have affected their plans.

"Andrew is so toxic at the moment, I wouldn't be surprised if it's going to be a private wedding with a couple of photos released afterwards," Royal author Phil Dampier told The Mirror.