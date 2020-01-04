Queen Elizabeth II has sent a message from Buckingham Palace to all of those in Australia impacted by the bushfires.

"I have been deeply saddened to hear of the continued bushfires and their devastating impact across many parts of Australia," the Queen wrote.

"My thanks go out to the emergency services, and those who put their own lives in danger to help communities in need.

"Prince Philip and I send our thoughts and prayers to all Australians at this difficult time."

Her Majesty The Queen has sent a message of condolence to the Governor General of Australia, Governor of New South Wales, Governor of Queensland, and Governor of Victoria and to all Australians. pic.twitter.com/ZNBAHW21az — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 4, 2020

Her Majesty did the same back in October when the first deaths from the NSW bushfires were confirmed as fires also raged in Queensland, news.com.au reports.