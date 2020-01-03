The Queen has marked the beginning of the new decade with a celebratory portrait of herself and Prince Charles, together with Prince William and Prince George.

The photograph of Her Majesty and The Prince of Wales alongside The Duke of Cambridge and six-year-old Prince George was captured in Buckingham Palace's throne room on December 18.

The Daily Mail reports the image reflects the new 'slimmed-down' image of the royals, which highlights The Queen and her direct heirs.

The new portrait of the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince George. Photo / Twitter.

The beautiful family picture captures the 93-year-old standing at the front of the group wearing a white dress adorned with a blue brooch, holding her Launer handbag.

To her right stands Prince George, dressed smartly in Black Watch tartan trousers and a white shirt by British designer Rachel Riley. Behind the pair stand father and son – Charles wearing a navy pinstripe suit and William in a dark suit with a navy blue tie.

The already iconic photo is just the second time that a portrait of The Queen and her three airs has been released. The first photo was taken in April, 2016, to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday.



The 2016 photo shows a two-year-old George smiling while standing upon a foam block, beside The Queen and holding his father's hand.

The new portrait shows George looking more confident, standing on a carpeted step behind his grandmother, with Charles' hand on his right shoulder.

Both portraits were shot by photographer Ranald Mackechnie.

The 2016 Royal family portrait. Photo / Twitter.

The new photo comes after the royals celebrated the festive season with a series of family Christmas photos. The quartet was photographed together making Christmas puddings in Buckingham Palace last month, in front of a Christmas tree.

It also shows the Queen in a relaxed setting, after what she described as a 'bumpy' past year for her family and country during her annual Christmas speech.

Her public address followed a difficult 2019 that saw the royal family regularly in the headlines, after Prince Philip was investigated by police after a car crash, and Prince Harry admitted tensions were affecting his relationship with William, while his wife Meghan admitted to struggling with her new life as a royal.

By far the most controversial issue faced by the family has been the ongoing outrage and controversy from the fallout from Prince Andrew's interview about his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.