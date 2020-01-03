Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie spent the baby's first Christmas in a NZ$21 million mansion on Canada's Vancouver Island.

Music producer David Foster has revealed that he arranged for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to spend Christmas in the mansion.

Foster told the Daily Mail he connected with the royals via his new wife, actress Katharine McPhee, who went to school with the duchess in Los Angeles.

READ MORE:

• Meghan Markle's uncle lashes out in bizarre, scathing interview

• Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share adorable new photo of Archie

• Royal photographer defends Harry and Meghan's 'Photoshopped' Christmas card

• Harry and Meghan doco shows painful truth of being a royal

Advertisement

He said he was "honoured" to help the couple find a suitable location for Archie's first Christmas.

The French country-inspired mansion was listed by Sotheby's in 2012 for $18,459,645 Canadian dollars. Photo / Sotheby's

"I felt honoured that I was able to help Meghan there, because I'm a Canadian and we're a Commonwealth country," he said.

"I was really happy to be able to help them to find a respite just to take a little time off."

The main house is 11,416 square feet with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms and a 2,349 square foot guest cottage with three beds and two baths. Photo / Sotheby's

He said he facilitated finding the house but did not know whether the royals paid rent for their stay.

The waterfront mansion last sold for about $21 million.

The property was bought around 2010 by Bernadette Wolfswinkel, the ex-wife of disgraced Arizona property magnate Conley Wolfswinkel. Photo / Sotheby's

It is owned by a mystery millionaire.

"The owner has allowed this to happen through me, and I was happy to facilitate," Foster added.

It features a formal dining room, large two-story living room opening to the chef's kitchen with pizza oven, game room with wet bar, media room and wine tasting room. Photo / Sotheby's

"I don't know what their next plans are, but I know that it was reinvigorating for them to spend some downtime."