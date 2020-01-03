Local Facebook groups are one of the most useful things on social media. The kind of hyper-local knowledge you can gather from such a group and the kind of relationships that can be created are hard to match in today's globalised world.

The local Facebook group is the town square of 2018 - and that's a wonderful, incredibly useful thing.

If you're ever having a bad day, scroll through your local group and look for the "pet found" and "wallet found" posts or the "community pantry all stocked up" ones. Your neighbours are amazing people and, if you ever need them, they're one Facebook post away.

However, much like any social interaction, it should come with some rules of engagement, much beyond the specific rules of any group.

Here are some important things to keep in mind, if you interact with others on your neighbourhood's Facebook group:

1. Don't be passive aggressive

This is a pretty simple rule as passive-aggressive posts, as a whole, should not exist, in or out of local Facebook groups. They serve no purpose and get you nowhere. Still, some people can't help themselves.

Here's what you need to remember: If you have a problem with a specific person within the group, private message them and try to solve it that way. If you have a problem with someone you don't want to specify or name then don't bring it up at all. Posts that end with things like "you know who you are" are unproductive, ineffective and, frankly, make you sound like a bit of a bully who's just trying to pick up a fight with whoever will take the bait. Don't be that person.

2. Think of what you are trying to achieve when posting

This point relates to the point above. There is no room for ambiguity in your local Facebook group.

Posts like "to the driver of the red car who cut me off at the roundabout by Countdown, I hope you crash" achieve very little (and by very little I mean nothing at all). On top of not being very nice at all, the likelihood of that person seeing your post is close to zero so there is no point posting it at all. All that post does is annoy the people who see it and who had nothing to do with the incident.

3. Don't hijack people's threads

If someone posts on your local Facebook group asking for advice or a recommendation on a particular product or business, do not hijack the thread with comments that are neither "advice" nor "recommendations". This is particularly important if you disagree with a person purchasing a particular product. They're asking where to buy it, not whether you think they should buy it.

By the same token, if someone posts a cautionary tale about their car getting broken into because they didn't lock it properly or for whatever other reason, they do not want nor need your advice about how they should have locked it. They are basically doing you a service, reminding you to be cautious. Be nice.

4. Turn on notifications

"I have a bunch of lemons on my tree. Looking for recipes to use them in". What a nice wholesome right-at-the-heart-of-the-whole-thing this post is. And yet, invariably, it'll be polluted with a stream of "f" or "following" comments in thread, leading the notifications to go off for the person who posted it, without actually giving them any useful answers in return. The "F" and the "following" comments are just annoying. They give the person who posted the idea that an answer awaits them when, in reality, it's just someone else commenting they want to know the same thing.

Instead of crowding other people's notifications, go to the three dots on the top right of the post and select the option to turn on notifications for it. This way, you'll be notified when someone replies to the thread.

5. Respect people's privacy

Even the most well-meaning recommendations can sometimes cause trouble. In social media in general, and local Facebook groups in particular, it is important to keep people's privacy in mind.

Sure, you might think your neighbour Karen is the right person to go look after your other neighbour's cat but don't go giving Karen's phone number until she's told you that's ok.

Also, and this is even more important, don't go letting people know someone else in the group is out of their house, whether for the day or for a longer period on holiday. You never know who might be reading.

6. Don't post stuff that does not strictly relate to the local community

There's a time and a place for your funny memes and your inspirational quotes and it's whenever you want, on your own Facebook timeline.

7. Use the search function

If you have a question that is likely to have been asked before (eg "where's the best fish and chips around here?"), start your research by using the search box on the lefthand side of the group page. If the results from that search aren't satisfactory (for example, it could have been a long time since it was last asked), then sure, ask again. But always start there to avoid duplication and people having to keep repeating advice over and over again.

8. Know when to step away from the keyboard

Gossip is almost biologically addictive. In actual fact, some experts argue that it is humans' propensity for gossip that allowed them to climb up the animal ranks. However, gossip is not always productive. A simple comment can easily turn into an argument, especially online where hiding behind a keyboard makes it really easy to say things without having to face the person reading them. Contribute to arguments when it is productive but don't let your biological inclination towards gossip become fuel in a fire that is only going to get people burnt.

9. Engage in a valuable way

Remember what your mum used to say: If you have nothing good to say, say nothing at all. Just because you have an internet connection and can comment on what people post, it doesn't mean you have to.

10. Be kind

Consider other people's circumstances and how little you know about them. Don't say anything in a comment that you wouldn't say to that person face-to-face. These are your neighbours. These are the people who will stop at the crossing so your child can safely walk across, the people who will look out for your pet if it goes missing, the people who will stock up the community pantry when it starts to run low on food for those who need it. Sure, dicks are everywhere too. You just don't have to be one of them.

