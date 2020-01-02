The Duke of York's accuser has vowed to "take down the 1 per cent" who think they are above the law as her case is set to return to court later this month.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked to the UK to have sex with Prince Andrew, vowed to make 2020 "a year to be remembered" as the investigation into convicted sex -offender Jeffrey Epstein continues.

Happy New Year to all the people in the world who want to see a change!! Let’s make 2020 a year to be remembered in history as the year we took down the 1% who thought they were above the law!! From Virginia & Robbie 🎆🥂❤️🌟🥳🦋 pic.twitter.com/0VsBfNazLQ — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) January 1, 2020



Ms Roberts Giuffre wrote on -Twitter: "Happy New Year to all the people in the world who want to see a change!! Let's make 2020 a year to be remembered in history as the year we took down the 1 per cent who thought they were above the law."

It came as a court date was set for Jan 16, when a New York judge will consider whether to unseal a tranche of documents containing explosive new allegations against Epstein.

Advertisement

Britain's Prince Andrew, foreground, and Prince Charlies arrive to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo / AP

The hearing will also "address notification of third parties named in the documents," one of whom is believed to be the Duke. The 59-year-old was -effectively sacked from his role as a working royal after an interview he gave to the BBC's Newsnight backfired when he failed to show any empathy for Epstein's victims or regret over his friendship with the disgraced financier.

He is facing the prospect of further damaging claims about their relationship if the US judge decides to unseal more than 3,000 pages of new evidence. The documents include depositions from 29 people, including new witnesses and Epstein himself before he killed himself in prison last summer.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre speaks during an interview on the BBC Panorama program. Photo / AP

Hundreds of people named in the documents were expected to have been formally notified by the end of last year to give them a chance to respond to the allegations. The Duke's name appears in the evidence along with a number of prominent politicians and businessmen, it is understood, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment when asked whether or not he had been contacted by the court.

The new evidence is part of a defamation lawsuit filed in 2015 by Ms Roberts Giuffre against Epstein's alleged former "madam" Ghislaine Maxwell. Ms Maxwell has written a letter to the court to persuade the judge to keep the documents sealed.