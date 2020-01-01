Just four minutes after New Zealand counted down for the new decade, Auckland parents Jason and Mira Zhu welcomed "a special gift" into the world at North Shore Hospital.

Baby Ziona - named after a mountain in Israel which means God bless - weighed 3.1kg and to her parents relief was born "perfectly healthy".

The precious bundle of joy has been dubbed New Zealand's first bub of the decade - born at 12.04am.

"She is a blessing, a very special gift and we just so happy," Jason told the Herald unable to take the grin of his face.

Though, the parents-of-four never expected their newborn to be the first of the decade as Mira wasn't due until January 13.

Photo / Emma Russell

"My wife got diabetic pregnancy, we think because of her age, and we were worried about the complications and prayed to God for a gift," said Jason Zhu.

His wife, who is 40, went into labour at 4am on New Year's Eve.

"We went to the hospital for two hours and then went back home. We came back to the hospital again in the evening and she was born at 12.04am," Zhu said.

"We could tell [the baby] was frustrated as her heartbeat went down and we were worried about the cord wrapping around her neck."

But right after 12am she arrived - "she is God's gift".

"She will have a merciful heart and a peaceful mind who will not worry," Jason said.

He said compared to their previous three children, Ziona's birth was a very long labour.

"My wife is very happy now, she was worried but she is happy".

Mira is recovering well. She and Jason are excited to share Ziona with her three older siblings aged 5, 9 and 12.

"They are very excited to meet their new sister and we can't wait to show her off to our friends and family."

Baby Ziona will have one of the least common birthdays in the country, according to Statistics NZ. The least common is December 25. The most common is September 29.