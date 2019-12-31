Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a new photo of baby Archie and a highlight reel of 2019.

The post, shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram page features a heartfelt message from the royal couple and is accompanied by a Coldplay song.

"Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for continued support! We've loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can't wait to meet many more of you from around the world and can't wait to meet many more of you next year," a statement from Harry and Meghan read.

The unseen photo shows baby Archie wearing a grey beanie with two pom-poms, an anorak and boots. He is held up by his proud father Prince Harry in front of a lake.

The video shows several clips and photos of the royal couple in 2019, and features stars Beyonce and Ed Sheeran.

The couple personally thanked Chris Martin for the permission to use their song Clocks in the video.

The video attracted over 580,000 views within an hour of it being posted.