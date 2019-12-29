A Welsh mum got down on one knee to propose to her sweetheart after turning down his marriage proposals 18 times.

Michelle Davies, 50, has wed husband Jason, 49, after turning him down time and time again - because it may spoil their "perfect relationship."

But she finally decided it was the right time for marriage after being diagnosed with cancer.

Michelle said Jason first proposed to her way back in 1992.

Advertisement

But the mum-of-two refused - fearing a wedding might spoil their perfect relationship.

Every year Jason would pop the question, only for Michelle to turn him down.

READ MORE:

• Why you're probably married to the wrong person

• Married At First Sight contestant legally married to TV's Sensing Murder psychic Kelvin Cruickshank

• Anna Murray: Why Married at First Sight needs to be cancelled - and now

• A young Indian couple married for love. Then the bride's father hired assassins

But on Valentine's Day this year Michelle stunned her partner when she asked him if they could tie the knot - after she was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Michelle said: "As I started chemo I decided I wasn't going to wait for Jason to get down on bended knee again - I would take care of proposal number 19 myself.

"On Valentine's Day when he got home from work I fetched his slippers and pretended to put them on his feet but I got down on one knee."

Rugby-mad Michelle Davies, 50, and her new husband Jason, 49, married wearing rugby jerseys. Photo / Australscope

Michelle said Jason immediately said yes and the couple got married wearing the rugby shirts of their favourite teams.

She said: "We were happy the way we were and I was worried it may change things.

Advertisement

"But then I found out I had a long-term illness and I decided to make an honest man of him."

The rugby-mad couple of Mountain Ash, South Wales, dressed in the kits of their favourite teams - Jason in a Cardiff Blues shirt and Michelle in Ospreys kit.

Michelle, who is currently having radiotherapy and chemotherapy for lymphatic cancer, said: "I am very happy and the children are over the moon."