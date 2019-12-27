It was meant to be a nice symbolic gesture, but it all took a rather unfortunate turn and ended up going viral online.

The moment a bride and groom's romantic wedding gesture went horribly wrong was captured on video and shared on social media.

The couple, believed to be in the UK, wanted to release two white doves in the air after their wedding ceremony.

However, the dove the bride throws in to the air doesn't take flight and, instead, heads straight for the ground.

Advertisement

Footage of the moment has gone viral on Twitter.

The dove release went horribly wrong when the bride's bird dropped out of the sky, dead.

"Wait for the magic moment," the caption on social media read.

The video shows the newlyweds outside their wedding venue sharing a kiss and holding the doves in their hands.

Seconds later, they open their hands to let the birds fly free.

The groom's dove successfully flies into the air, but guests watch in horror as the bride's dove plummets straight to the ground.

READ MORE:

• Bride's staggering 55kg wedding shred

• Bride's wedding dress optical illusion baffles internet

• Bride slammed for 'firing' eight-year-old flower girl

• Bride stuns in wedding day transformation after losing 63kg

The footage has been watched more than 14,000 times on Twitter.

"What did she do to it," one person wondered.

Advertisement

"The poor birdie, it must have died in her hands," someone else commented.