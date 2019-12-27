Mike Tindall has revealed what it's really like to attend a royal Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

The former rugby player who is married to the Queen's granddaughter Zara Phillips spilled the insights on a rugby podcast.

He divulged that while he was seated next to his uncle-in-law Prince Charles, the royal children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are given their own table in a separate room.

"There must be about 70 of us there – there are seven tables and then the kiddies have their own little one in a different room,' he explained during the interview with fellow ex-rugby star James Haskell and host Alex Payne.

"I was on Prince Charles' table. It was lovely, really good."

When asked if there was good booze on offer, Tindall revealed that he didn't drink during the meal - but that they all sit around to watch the Queen's speech together 'with a little glass of something'.

This isn't the first time the former athlete has shared tidbits about what it's like to spend Christmas with royalty.

During an appearance on the House of Rugby podcast last year he revealed that the food on offer is cold, because the Queen gives her kitchen staff the day off.

"Christmas Day is a little more quiet because it's actually a cold buffet because they give everyone the day off, and their big day is Christmas Eve."