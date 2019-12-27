We know, we know... everything these days is a "hack". But hey, considering this involves the use of a blade, maybe the word is not so out of place after all?

A trick to "magnify" your sausage sizzle has gone viral on social media and it's the food hack you're going to want to try this summer.

Season two MasterChef Australia winner Adam Liaw's post on Instagram about how he makes a giant sausage sizzle by having the bread cut lengthways has proven popular on social media.

The iconic Kiwi summer food can literally be amplified by following this incredible simple tip: instead of getting your bread sliced the usual way, ask your baker to slice it lengthways.

Advertisement

"My favourite (if controversial) summer barbecue hack is to buy a half loaf of bread and get them to run it through the slicer lengthways instead of sideways," Liaw wrote on Instagram.

"It produces a sausage-sized piece of bread that makes for perfect 'sausage in bread'. You're welcome," he added.

"For those about to comment that they prefer the overhang of sausage and/or bread from ordinary-shaped bread: You can't stand in the way of progress…"

"The culinary equivalent of hitting six sixes in an over. Touché," someone commented.

"This is BRILLIANT. How have I not heard of this before?" another Instagram user said.

The post has received more than 4000 likes.

The trick, however, is not that new.

A few days ago, Twitter user @dunc2far shared what he described as the "limousine sandwich".

Advertisement

Instead of a sausage sizzle, the Twitter user also suggested surprising your children with giant fairy bread, using bread cut lengthwise.

People! The long slice is a superior cut when making fairy bread. pic.twitter.com/YaFwVvdtKA — Duncan (@dunc2far) November 30, 2019

The possibilities are endless. One Twitter user replied to the original tweet suggesting using the big slices of bread to make "cheese toastie fingers".

So I first saw it his and thought why bother but then on revisiting, you could make a massive cheese toastie and cut it into fingers. Cheese toastie fingers mmmm — Jennifer Crawford (@OurNewHomecoach) November 30, 2019

Duncan is also ready to troubleshoot any concerns you might have about this revolutionary way of eating bread.

The way they cut it, the top and bottom slice are all crust. So if you’re a crusty demon then congrats! Otherwise ummm croutons???? — Duncan (@dunc2far) December 2, 2019

Also, while you're at it, if you decide to make toast, don't forget to butter both sides.