Precariously perched, but never in danger of premature perfidity, the fascinator is always de rigeur for the fashion-conscious racegoer.

The term fascinator was first coined in the 17th century to describe the lacy scarf women wrapped around their heads – or fastened, hence the name: it gave them an alluring air of mystery.

Clip-hats or half-hats were renamed in the 1960s by New York Milliner John P. John. Photo / Michael Craig

It fell out of fashion until a revival in the 1960s when New York milliner John P. John brought it back with his new line of petite cocktail hats. Clip-hats or half-hats were already popular, the, but John's sexy new name and his slick designs made them even more on trend.

Fascinators are very popular with British and European high-society and can always be seen at weddings and top-flight race meetings.

Fascinators are popular at high-society weddings and top-flight race meetings. Photo / Michael Craig

The trend is followed closely in this part of the world, with the ultimate accessory always sported at the leading race events, such as the Melbourne Cup and, of course, our very own Boxing Day and New Year's Day race meetings at Auckland's Ellerslie Park.