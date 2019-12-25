While Meghan and Harry's Christmas card was blasted as a photoshop fail, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had much more luck sharing an adorable Christmas family photo.

Prince William planted a kiss on son Prince Louis' cheek in the photo – taken by Kate Middleton – which also features Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

"This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year," the royals shared on their official Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The photo was shot by the Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk and given she was actually behind the lens, she does not appear in the frame.

Rugged up in winter coats, Princess Charlotte and Prince George look characteristically cheeky as they posed for their mother.

The Duchess is the patron of the Royal Photographic Society and has a keen interest in photography.

The problem with Meghan and Harry's card

Social media users are having their say on Meghan and Harry's Christmas card with many believing the picture is photoshopped.

While everyone agreed that the snap, which features baby Archie prominently, was adorable, Twitter was abuzz with comments about the bad Photoshopping done on the picture.

"Check out Meghan's face, it is Photoshopped. Her face is clear and everything else is blurred. Archie's is also photo shopped," one user said.

Is it me or does Meghan’s face look a bit too in focus? Looks like they’ve blurred the background (ie H and M) to give the photo depth, but despite them being the same distance from the lense, haven’t blurred M as much as H. A 3rd rate photoshop job! #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/c2aJzOz5Zw — Ant (@Ant_RTW) December 24, 2019

The picture does seem odd in terms of how Meghan's face is clear, while Prince Harry, who is the same distance from the camera appears blurred.

The card was not shared on any official channels by the royals and instead appeared on the unofficial Twitter account, The Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

However, a spokesman for the royal couple has confirmed the card is authentic.

I don't trust them so I'm trying to figure out if his expression (the mouth) was specifically chosen to convey something snarky from them to us ...

Over to you to comment ... pic.twitter.com/ULDo13Wbzd — Only One Kate (@grazia747) December 24, 2019

Prince Harry and Meghan have been urged to return from holiday for what some believe may be 98-year-old Prince Philip's final Christmas.

The couple is believed to be in Canada, taking a six-week break from royal duties.

They spent thanksgiving with Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland, who is also going to be with them at Christmas.

Prince Harry and Meghan have hardly copped a brake this year. Since their baby, Archie, was born in May, Meghan in particular has been targeted by the media for a variety of things.

These include flying the US without Archie to watch friend Serena Williams in the US Open final.

The couple has also come under scrutiny for their use of private jets for holidays.

Meghan opened up in a documentary about how hard she has found the adjustment to royal life and the constant media attacks.