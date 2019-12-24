Social media users are having their say on Meghan and Harry's Christmas card with many believing the picture is photoshopped.

While everyone agreed that the snap, which features baby Archie prominently, was adorable, Twitter was abuzz with comments about the bad Photoshopping done on the picture.

"Check out Meghan's face, it is Photoshopped. Her face is clear and everything else is blurred. Archie's is also photo shopped," one user said.

The picture does seem odd in terms of how Meghan's face is clear, while Prince Harry, who is the same distance from the camera appears blurred.

The card was not shared on any official channels by the royals and instead appeared on the unofficial Twitter account, The Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

However, a spokesman for the royal couple has confirmed the card is authentic.

Is it me or does Meghan’s face look a bit too in focus? Looks like they’ve blurred the background (ie H and M) to give the photo depth, but despite them being the same distance from the lense, haven’t blurred M as much as H. A 3rd rate photoshop job! #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/c2aJzOz5Zw — Ant (@Ant_RTW) December 24, 2019

Prince Harry and Meghan have been urged to return from holiday for what some believe may be 98-year-old Prince Philip's final Christmas.

The couple is believed to be in Canada, taking a six-week break from royal duties.

They spent thanksgiving with Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland, who is also going to be with them at Christmas.

Sorry, but this photo looks like photoshop..🙄

Look more closely at the motif of the carpet between Harry and Meghan.. — Jeini Kathleen (@jeini_kathleen) December 24, 2019

I think the baby and the two adults took picture at different places. Photo 1 harry meghan photo 2 baby archie. Thats why the color is in b&w. To make the photoshop a lil bit easier. Who the hell put xmas card in black white color? Xmas should be festive! — Merrysa He (@MerrysaHe) December 24, 2019

Prince Harry and Meghan have hardly copped a break this year. Since their baby, Archie, was born in May, Meghan in particular has been targeted by the media for a variety of things.

These include flying the the US without Archie to watch friend Serena Williams in the US Open final.

The couple has also come under scrutiny for their use of private jets for holidays.

Meghan opened up in a documentary about how hard she has found the adjustment to royal life and the constant media attacks.