Prince Philip is expected to stay in hospital a few more days, where he is receiving treatement relating to a "pre-existing condition".

The Duke of Edinburgh will stay in hospital in London a few extra days after a spell of ill-health.

The Queen is not expected to make any changes to her Christmas plans, following the duke's admission to King Edward VII's Hospital in central London.

Uninformed police officers continue to stand guard outside the hospital as camera crews set up across the road.

Prince Philip's condition is not considered serious enough to justify a change of schedule for the Queen, who left Buckingham Palace by train on Friday and headed to Norfolk for her traditional Christmas break on the Sandringham estate.

A statement from Buckingham Palace on Friday said the duke's hospital admission was a "precautionary measure".

"The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to King Edward VII's Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition. The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's doctor. The duke was not taken by ambulance and is expected to be in hospital for a few days," the statement read.

Last Christmas, Prince Philip missed the royals' traditional Christmas Day trip to church.

It could be a very different Christmas for the Royal family, with Prince Harry reportedly headed to Canada with his wife the Duchess of Sussex, for their son's first Christmas.