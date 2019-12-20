Exclusive to New Zealand, Cadbury is trialling new paper packaging on its Cadbury Energy chocolate blocks.

Sourced sustainably from paper, the recyclable packaging hasn't been used on any other Cadbury chocolates in the past.

In a statement online, the company said it was committed to making its packaging as sustainable as possible.

READ MORE:

• Is chocolate healthy? Alas, the answer isn't sweet. Here's why

• Cadbury Caramilk: Why chocolate tastes different this time around

• Whittaker's to release limited edition batch of Honey Bubble Crunch chocolate

• Cadbury Pineapple Lumps chocolate block hitting New Zealand shelves

Advertisement

"Investing in packaging alternatives is one part of this," Cadbury said.

"We will be conducting sampling of the Cadbury Energy blocks so we can hear what local shoppers think of the new packaging and incorporate learnings into future trials."

To get some direct answers from consumers about how they felt about the product, free blocks were being given away at Westfield Newmarket today.

How the new packaging will look. Photo / Cadbury

In February, Cadbury announced it was reducing the size of its family chocolate block, citing rising production costs as the cause.

"We're committed to delivering the best-quality Cadbury chocolate to you at the best possible price," Cadbury said on Facebook.

"Unfortunately, over the last few years, we've seen our costs go up.

"Rather than raising the recommended retail price, we've made the call to reduce the size of our Cadbury family blocks so that they can continue to be an affordable treat for all Kiwis."

Meanwhile, the confectionery company said the paper wrapping trial was an important step to achieving its goal of making all its packaging recyclable by 2025.

Advertisement

It was the first time Cadbury had used a paper material for its wrapping that didn't include laminates, foils or plastics.

However, it wasn't being rolled out across all products because it was created with new technology and the company needed to prove it could work.

"This trial is playing an important part in shaping our sustainable packaging approach – not just here in New Zealand, but for Cadbury across the world," it said.