A group of five Kiwi carol have revamped a Christmas classic for a good cause.

The five-person choir yesterday headed to the Saving Hope Foundation Dog Rescue Centre in Silverdale to record versions of Silent Night and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing that not many Kiwis would have heard before.

In lieu of the usual lyrics, the crew substituted lines about a pair of the dogs up for adoption at the not-for-profit facility.

To the tune of Silent Night we hear about Tank, a Labrador puppy who loves company, but not cuddles; is vaccinated, but is still in potty training.

And, to the tune of Hark! The Herald Angels Sing we hear about Guzzy, an adorable 8-week-old crossbreed, who is spayed and vaccinated and is great with other animals.

"If I didn't already own 18 dogs, I'd adopt them all myself," said Janinie Hinton from the Saving Hope Foundation.

"Dogs bring so much joy to the world, and it breaks my heart that so many of them are going without the love they deserve. Please, if you have room in your heart, and your home, adopt one today."

The initiative was the brainchild of the ad agency Colenso BBDO, which works with pet supplies company Pedigree.

Pedigree often lends support to a number of charitable causes around the country, particularly those involved in finding homes for animals.

Colenso BBDO's Nico Ainsworth said this campaign was largely designed to help out the Saving Hope Foundation.

"We are so lucky to be able to lend a little creativity to shine a spotlight on the incredible work they do, and help find loving homes for their awesome pups."