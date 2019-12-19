Left all your Christmas shopping to the last minute? No worries, we're here to help. (But honestly, please don't do this again next year – it's SO STRESSFUL.)

We've compiled a helpful guide to getting all your presents sorted ASAP – without having to brave the hell on earth that is Sylvia Park et al's late-night hours.

For your overbearing parents-in-law

Experiential voucher

There's one thing we know for sure and that is Boomers love bike rides.

Might I suggest a two-day Otago rail trail bike tour? It's really a gift for you, too: they'll leave you alone for an entire weekend – at least until 2pm on the Saturday when you get a panicky call from your FIL because Trish took a tumble after drinking too much pinot gris at lunch.

Offensively low-effort gift card

If your parents-in-law are (LOVELY) snobby Parnell types, you best be heading to Father Rabbit.

They can choose from whole bunch of designer homewares, think fancy linen sheets, fancy salt and pepper shakers, fancy kitchen scissors. Basically, all the stuff us normal people buy from Kmart – but that doesn't fall apart after two days.

Grab-and-go

A bottle of proper wine from Glengarry's that doesn't have a bunch of sale stickers on it.

For the spoilt kid that has everything

Experiential voucher

A tandem skydive. That way, you can pretend to unclip them mid-air, scare some sense into them and remind them that life is fleeting and they should show you some respect.

Offensively low-effort gift card

God knows what kids are into these days, so don't even bother trying to get this one right – just give them a Prezzy Card loaded with cash (don't worry that Richie Rich probably already has more family money than you ever will).

Grab-and-go

According to The Warehouse, this year's must-have gift is a twerking llama – so on the off-chance their parents haven't already given them one because of the insufferable music they play, this is absolutely a goer.

For the angsty teen

Experiential voucher

Drag that Fornite-playing emo out of their cesspit of a bedroom and throw a GrabOne surf lesson at them.

If they don't thank you now, they absolutely will in a few years time when those impressive Surfy Instagram photos are paying off in spades on their Tinder profiles.

Offensively low-effort gift card

There's no denying athleisure-wear is beloved by people of all ages – even non-sporty folks appreciate stretchy brunch pants.

Coming from someone with a teenage brother, you truly can't go wrong with a voucher for anywhere that sells Adidas or Nike gear.

Grab-and-go

Noise-cancelling headphones so they can ignore everyone around them even more effectively. Or if you're rich, AirPods.

Your brother or sister's disappointing new boyfriend

Experiential voucher

A voucher for "dining in the dark", a pitch-black restaurant experience. That way, hopefully your sibling will accidentally leave with a new boyfriend.

Offensively low-effort gift card

A Mitre 10 voucher. That way, at the very least before they inevitably break up your sibling can get some DIY work done on their house.

Grab-and-go

A carton of ciggies. He doesn't smoke? I know – but now your parents will think he does, hehe.

For your doddery Grandparents

Experiential voucher

Hire them a weekly cleaner or garden servicing - it's the perfect two-birds-one-stone solution.

They'll get their house cleaned, and have a regular visitor to have a cup of tea with, so you won't feel guilty that you haven't popped round in about seven years.

Offensively low-effort gift card

A voucher for their local "pub", Palmers Garden Centre. Need I say more?

Grab-and-go

A bottle of gin and a sudoku book from the dairy.