It's that time of year again when malls are flooded by frantic shoppers, trying to find the perfect present for families and friends.

And if you're like me, and have forgotten take along reusable bags to carry all the gifts you have bought, then your stash has probably already reached maximum capacity.

After the Government banned single-use bags, I found myself forgetting to bring along eco-friendly bags when I did grocery shopping (mainly when doing a one-off food shop), so my collection was already really high.

I'm not super-stoked about having my cupboard full of these bags, which we can't use as rubbish bags like we previously did with plastic bags, so I have come up with a cheeky hack to minimise the hoard.

Instead of spending money on Christmas wrapping paper or MORE special bags, why not put all your presents in reusable bags?

I understand some bags are not the prettiest in the world, but should it really matter when it's the gift inside that really counts?

Then you get to reduce your reusable bag stash AND help the environment by reducing waste.

It's a win-win-win.

I did see recently this mum was roasted for her "pointless" alternative to wrapping paper, by giving her kids painted storage containers instead of wrapped presents.

But the main complaint from parents was that it "takes away from the magic" as kids don't get to unwrap single gifts.

Well, lucky enough, recycle bags are kept separate so kids (and adults) have the joy of opening each present.

And hey, the bag may be an extra present if their collection is low.

Or the gift receiver may secretly be plotting their revenge. Be prepared for your birthday.