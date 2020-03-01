As we say goodbye to 2019 and welcome in 2020, it's a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politics to sport, from business to entertainment and lifestyle, these are the voices and views our audience loved the most. Today it's the top five from psychotherapist and Nutters Club host Kyle MacDonald.

The problem with Jordan Peterson's advice for young men

In February, controversial Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson spoke to a sold out Town Hall in Auckland. His core audience is young men in their early twenties, in particular those who are struggling to make it in the world. While Kyle MacDonald finds some of his advice is helpful at an individual level, there are also many problems with his ideas.

The link between Greta Thunberg and misogyny

Swedish teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg was a hot topic in 2019, with her impassioned speeches broadcast around the world. The 16-year-old attracted a lot of negative reactions - even from US President Donald Trump on Twitter. But Kyle MacDonald finds that how people react to Greta Thunberg says much about their misogynistic tendencies.

Why do some people have multiple partners?

When you think about it, "non-monogamy" isn't all that unusual, but for some, the consensual variety might seem a novelty. Kyle MacDonald explains the concept and looks at the American Psychological Association's "Task Force on Consensual Non-Monogamy".



Jacinda Ardern and NZ's uncomfortable truth about suicide

Suicide is caused by depression and mental health issues, right? Wrong. In May, Kyle MacDonald wrote on why we are terrible at predicting which individuals will die by suicide - and why he wasn't surprised the Prime Minister was having trouble setting a suicide target.

Why you're inclined to think ill of the poor

The self help and self esteem movement has a lot to answer for. Spawning an entire industry of motivational speakers, empty mantras and infuriatingly unhelpful positivity for a start. Kyle MacDonald explains how we fail to understand the strongest predictor of our economic success and the impact this has on how we judge others.