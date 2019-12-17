The festive season is the most popular time of year for cheating data from IllicitEnouncters.com suggests and with the help of technology you may be able to catch out your partner this Christmas.

A trusty rom-com film would suggest you should dress up undercover and walk into your partner cheating in the act, but with a minimal real-life success rate, social media hacking has become a more trusted method.

An NFL correspondent caught her now ex-boyfriend cheating on her after his Fitbit, that she gave him for Christmas, "spiked" around 4am.

Jane Slater caught out her cheating boyfriend through his Fitbit. Photo / Twitter

Jane Slater, told the Sun, that last year she brought her boyfriend a Fitbit for Christmas. The pair linked up their devices to motivate one another to keep their fitness on track.

By being able to monitor your partner's every movement, Slater caught him out when he went AWOL one night.

Slater shared her story on Twitter revealing he was "unaccounted for at 4am and his physical activity levels were spiking on the app".

Her tweet racked up thousands of replies where users couldn't believe how she had caught him out and praised her for the idea to hopefully catch more cheating partners.

Slater's tweet racked up thousands of replies. Photo / Twitter

If you are not sold on buying your partner a Fitbit, Amazon's Alexa could also catch out a cheater.

It's not only useful to tell you the weather forecast and playing music around the house, but Alexa can also be set to record voices and keep a record of all their commands.

An American woman discovered her partner's unfaithfulness after she innocently checked the device's recordings of past commands.

Taking to Facebook to expose her partner's cheating she wrote: "Who knew Alexa recorded everything you ask to do? Because I f**king didn't.

"Just checked the history and sure enough, heard his s**** asking her to 'play love songs' in my living room while I was away with the kids."

If you don't want to buy them a present, raiding your partner's iCloud for answers or pictures could suffice. A spokesperson for Fashion Digital shared that people tend to forget that once they have said yes to saving documents and images to the Cloud, it can often happen automatically for any incoming files.