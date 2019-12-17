Do you love the Christmas festivities, or do they fill you with dread?

The assumption that everyone loves Christmas is so ingrained it's hard to discover how people really feel. Surveyjunkie.com did ask the question in 2017, promising anonymity, and more than 2000 people replied. Around 14 per cent said anxiety was the emotion they most associated with the holiday season while about 8 per cent chose depression.

In many ways it's not surprising at least one in five of us feel stressed in December.

Schedules are uncomfortably packed: each party, school play or Christmas shop might itself be enjoyable but, taken together, make you feel pressured for time.

Regular meal and bedtimes are in disarray challenging your circadian rhythm which, in turn, makes it difficult to feel rested or know when you've eaten enough.

There's less time to relax or exercise, so you miss opportunities to recover and boost your mood. Financial pressures increase. And of course there are individual reasons.

You may be an introvert and therefore find large social gatherings difficult. If you suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder, getting out and putting on a smile can be a huge effort. Perhaps you lost your job or faced other financial challenges recently, so gift-buying has become stressful. The people you normally spend Christmas with may have other plans this year or, in particularly sad circumstances, may have died, so you don't feel like repeating traditions that only remind you that your loved ones aren't here.

If you're one of the unhappy 20 per cent, here are some ways to help you through this holiday season:

Minimise 'should'

Whenever you catch yourself saying you 'should' do something, try to excuse yourself from doing it and/or get someone else to take your place. It's almost certainly something you're doing only to please others.

When you don't want to do something and it isn't absolutely necessary, politely decline without offering explanations. Excuses only invite the person making the request to argue you into an acceptance.

Prioritise your health

Get outside in natural light at every opportunity. Use a lightbox or light alarm, particularly if you suffer from SAD. Go to bed as early as possible. Eat wholesome natural foods at regular intervals.

Socialise appropriately

Arrange to meet up with the people you really care for and, if crowds overwhelm you, be mindful of how many people you organise to see at a time.

Do Christmas your way

If you're attending a family Christmas, decide for yourself when you'll arrive and depart, and let your host know in advance. If you're on your own, forget tradition and do something you've always wanted to do.

Making your own choices means you'll feel more in control, and you'll remember this Christmas not only favourably but clearly, because the unusual stands out.